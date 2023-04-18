Ex-U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman eyes Indiana congressional comeback

Marlin Stutzman (R) announced Tuesday afternoon that he is running for Indiana's 3rd...
Marlin Stutzman (R) announced Tuesday afternoon that he is running for Indiana's 3rd Congressional District.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman has launched a political comeback bid in trying to regain the northeastern Indiana congressional seat he held until a failed 2016 campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Stutzman announced his campaign Tuesday for the heavily Republican 3rd District, which he represented in Congress for six years before seeking the GOP Senate nomination. The seat has since been held by Rep. Jim Banks, who is seeking a Senate seat in next year’s election that Republican Sen. Mike Braun is giving up as he runs for governor.

Stutzman, 46, struck a hard-right stance with his announcement, saying in a statement that he was “fed up” and “tired of the federal government’s constant attack on hardworking, God-fearing Americans.”

“I will be unapologetic and relentless on the critical issues our nation is facing, including: finishing the border wall, being proactive in protecting every life, born and preborn, safeguarding parental rights against the encroachment of a socialist, statist agenda in our schools, standing up to communist China, and being a strong voice against the corporate media and the big technology platforms which continue to try to silence conservatives,” Stutzman said.

Republicans could have a crowded field for the May 2024 primary, with other candidates already in the race including former Allen County Judge Wendy Davis and state Sen. Andy Zay, of Huntington.

Stutzman was a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus during his time in Congress. He lost the 2016 Senate race badly to current Republican Sen. Todd Young amid ethics concerns from an Associated Press investigation into the spending of campaign money on hotels, meals and at least one family trip.

His new congressional campaign comes after his wife, Christy Stutzman, failed in her bid last year for the Republican nomination in northern Indiana’s 2nd District after GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski died in a highway crash. Christy Stutzman resigned her Indiana House seat in late 2020 just weeks after winning election to a second term, saying she needed to devote more time to her family’s business after they and business partners bought the tourist attraction formerly known as Amish Acres in Nappanee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Notre Dame wide receiver Lorenzo Styles experimenting on defense

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Styles played defensive back in high school, and now it seems he may try to make the transition here at Notre Dame.

High School

Legendary Indiana high school basketball coach Al Rhodes announces retirement

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Matt Loch
Rhodes leaves the Kingsmen as the program’s winningest coach, picking up 239 wins during his 15 seasons leading Penn.

News

Penn boys basketball coach Al Rhodes announces retirement

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Rhodes leaves the Kingsmen as the program's winningest coach, picking up 239 wins during his 15 seasons leading Penn.

News

Plans discussed for Notre Dame's 'Northern Edge' development

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Clay High School to close, what comes next?

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Personalized treatment for deadly blood, marrow cancer

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Now, researchers at the University of Cincinnati are leading a trial designed to personalize treatment for this deadly form of cancer.

News

Medical Moment: Personalized treatment for deadly blood, marrow cancer

Updated: 39 minutes ago

One School At A Time

One School at a Time: St. Jude Catholic School Wins Martin’s Grant

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Martin’s Super Markets has awarded $1,000 to St. Jude's Catholic School for its snack cart program, which helps kids with disabilities learn social, business, and culinary skills.

News

Martin's gives $1,000 grant to St. Jude's snack cart program

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Whitmyer visits Monroe Elementary School

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
During his visit, Andrew spoke about his career path, how he does his forecast, and more.

News

Debate continues over plans to build park, highway maintenance garage in Granger

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Some nearby residents want to see plans for the garage dropped and plans for the new park move forward.