Debate continues over plans to build park, highway maintenance garage in Granger

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to build a new park and a new highway maintenance garage in Granger remain intertwined.

The garage would occupy seven acres of the 115-acre park footprint off Anderson Road. Some nearby residents want to see plans for the garage dropped and plans for the new park move forward.

A meeting between those residents and some St. Joseph County elected leaders has been set for April 27.

“It’s still up in the air,” said Granger resident John Sill. “I mean, we still have to convince the commissioners and the council that there’s a lot of concerns in the community. We’ve got over 1,000 signatures right now with people saying they do not want the garage there, but they would like to have a park.”

Garage opponents have concerns about increased traffic that the facility would bring to the area and potential environmental contamination related to fuel and road salt.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.