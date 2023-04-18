Bodies of missing IU students recovered from Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/WTHR) - The expansive search for two IU students who went missing while swimming in Monroe Lake on Saturday has come to an end.

Officers found the bodies of 19-year-old Siddhant Shah and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday in 18 feet of water near the Paynetown Marina.

Officials say the two IU students were pontooning with friends Saturday afternoon when their group anchored to swim, but the two men never resurfaced.

While searching on Monday, the department says crews battled heavy wind and waves, and hoped Tuesday’s calmer wind conditions would help in the recovery operation.

Conservation Officers used multiple types of side scan sonar, remote operated vehicles, and scuba divers in the search.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington Police Department, IU Police Department, Monroe County Dive Team, IU Dean of Students Office, Monroe Fire Protection District, and IU Health EMS assisted in the search.

