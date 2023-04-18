Ask the Doctor: Endometriosis, blood thinners & aspirin, growing out of allergies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question #1 (from Beverly): “Are there alternatives to surgery if you’ve been diagnosed with endometriosis?”

DR. BOB : Endometriosis is a condition that occurs in women. The lining of the uterus spread throughout the inside of the abdomen.

The presence of the uterine lining on the ovaries or bowel leads to bothersome symptoms, such as upset stomach, pain, or infertility.

The specific approach to treating endometriosis involves asking whether the goal is to improve fertility or to focus on improving discomfort.

If we are focusing on improving pain, the first thing to start with is simply anti-inflammatory medicines, such as ibuprofen. At the right dose, these can be very effective.

After that, we use synthetic hormone pills (which are also known as oral contraceptives).

If these are not working, there are a couple of other medical treatments that are available before surgery.

Question #2 (from Ed): “My doctor wants to prescribe blood thinners, but I already take baby aspirin. Isn’t that the same?”

DR. BOB : The ability of our blood to stop bleeding, but also not lead to blood clots, is truly an incredible thing.

The process that regulates all of these is extremely complicated. Broadly, there are two classes of medicines that affect bleeding.

One is called anti-platelet medicine, which includes aspirin. These affect platelets which are little pieces of blood cells. These medicines cause a mild amount of blood thinning and are used to treat heart attacks and strokes.

The other class is blood thinners. These affect the proteins which are made in the liver to help stop bleeding. Blood thinner medicines lead to prominent thinning of the blood and are used for artificial valves and for people who have blood clots.

Sometimes, you need both a blood thinner and an anti-platelet medicine.

Question #3 (from Becca): “Can children outgrow allergies to insects, grass, and tree pollen?”

DR. BOB : Allergies are very complicated and can change over time. People sometimes develop allergies later in life.

Two allergy-related conditions, eczema and asthma, certainly improve over time. So yes, it would be reasonable to expect children could outgrow some of these allergies.

However, there isn’t really a good way to predict that, so it is important to check in with your physician periodically.

