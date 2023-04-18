525 Foundation’s DEA Take Back Day happening on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to spring-clean those medicine cabinets, Michiana!

The 525 Foundation will host the “DEA Take Back Day” to help residents drop off unused or expired medications at several locations on Saturday, April 22. The drop-offs are completely anonymous and free of charge to the public.

The locations are listed below:

The available drop-off locations. (WNDU)

In the last six years alone, the 525 Foundation has helped dispose of over 55,000 lbs. worth of pills.

