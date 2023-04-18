525 Foundation’s DEA Take Back Day happening on Saturday

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to spring-clean those medicine cabinets, Michiana!

The 525 Foundation will host the “DEA Take Back Day” to help residents drop off unused or expired medications at several locations on Saturday, April 22. The drop-offs are completely anonymous and free of charge to the public.

The locations are listed below:

The available drop-off locations.
The available drop-off locations.(WNDU)

In the last six years alone, the 525 Foundation has helped dispose of over 55,000 lbs. worth of pills.

For more information on the 525 Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 hospitalized after SUV crashes head-on into septic truck in Elkhart County
South Bend police have busy Saturday night, Sunday morning
Travis Logan, Jr.
South Bend man sentenced to 90 years for 2021 murder
Investigation requested into death of inmate at Berrien County Jail
Investigators identified the man as Anthony Banks, 47, of South Bend.
Body pulled from St. Joseph River on Friday identified

Latest News

National Work Zone Awareness Week is currently underway.
National Work Zone Awareness Week underway
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Award-winning SBCSC TV/Radio program
Volunteers at Busy Hands of Michiana committed to helping community
Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting spring shredding event at SJC Fairgrounds