24 year old arrested after shooting woman in arm.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 24-year-old Michigan City woman is facing multiple charges after shooting another woman in the arm early Sunday morning.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, police were called to a residence on a loud disturbance and reports of a gunshot in the 700 block of Madison Street around 4:38 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. Once officers applied first aid and called EMS, the victim was transported to the hospital for additional care. Investigators determined that the shooting suspect was still inside the house, and SWAT was called to the scene. The suspect then exited the residence on her own and was taken into custody.

Once the scene was safe, officers found a handgun and ammunition during a search of the home.

The suspect has been identified as Caitlyn Bradley-Gaddis. She is facing multiple charges, including aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, battery resulting in bodily injury, and battery by means of a deadly weapon.

The bond for Bradley-Gaddis was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.