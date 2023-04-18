2 teens facing charges after fight at Goshen High School

School with police lights
(MGN)
By Carli Luca
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Two teens are facing charges after a fight at Goshen High School.

The altercation between the students happened in the school’s parking lot late last week. That’s when police records say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested.

Police say a charge of disorderly conduct was filed with juvenile court for each of them.

Goshen Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steven Hope tells 16 news now that school administrators met with the students, investigated the incident, and worked with the school resource officer.

Now, he says the administrators will decide on disciplinary actions.

