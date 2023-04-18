17 year old sentenced in deadly shooting of Benton Harbor 19 year old

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A 17 year old was sentenced for the shooting death of a 19 year old from Benton Harbor on Monday.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Jashawn Burton was sentenced to 18 to 40 years in prison for the deadly shooting that claimed the life of Marlon Bowman.

In a unique moment during the court proceeding, the mother of the victim, Stephanie Self, told the court that she forgave Burton for the shooting.

“I lost my child, and it’s permanent. It changed my life for the worst,” Self said. “But I want (his killer) to know that I forgive him, not for him, but for me. I’ve been in therapy and don’t want to be angry.”

Self told Burton before the sentencing that she hopes he will make the most of his time in prison by rehabilitating himself, so he can honor her son by becoming a productive member of society and giving back to the community upon release.

Burton is eligible for parole at age 35.

