Utility pole fire in Lake County shuts down South Shore Line, portion of Indiana Toll Road

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re traveling to or from Chicago on Monday morning, you will likely run into delays both on the road and on rail.

A utility pole fire in Lake County has caused the stoppage of all South Shore Line trains and the closures of all lanes in both directions of the Indiana Toll Road between Calumet Avenue and Cline Avenue. There are also traffic disruptions along U.S. 12.

According to NIPSCO, the toll road and the rail line were shut down to ensure the safety of travelers in the area. Officials say the fire is out, but the closures remain in place.

It is unclear at this time when highway and train service will resume. The South Shore Line says long delays are expected.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.