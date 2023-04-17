Three Rivers Comm. Schools closed Monday, police investigating bomb threat

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - Three Rivers Community Schools are closed Monday after a local resident called in a bomb threat to the middle school.

In a message to families, the district said it was first notified by Three Rivers Police. The threat was investigated over the weekend and was deemed not credible.

However, out of an abundance of caution, TRCS decided to close schools for Monday to allow police to continue their investigation

