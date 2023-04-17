South Bend police have busy Saturday night, Sunday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police were busy overnight Saturday into Sunday.
The latest incident was Sunday morning.
Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police were on patrol in the 1800 block of Fassnacht when they heard automatic gunfire nearby.
Shortly after, officers began pursuing a van believed to be responsible for firing the gun.
Two suspects eventually got out of the van and fled on foot.
The suspects were able to get away.
A weapon and drugs were found in the van.
In the other incident, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of College Street shortly after 2 a.m. on a report of a suicidal man armed with a knife.
The man said he wanted officers to kill him.
Officers used de-escalation techniques to try to calm the man.
But he began advancing on officers with the knife still in his hand.
Officers used non-lethal efforts to stop him and take him into custody.
He was transported to a hospital to receive help.
