South Bend police have busy Saturday night, Sunday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police were busy overnight Saturday into Sunday.

The latest incident was Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, police were on patrol in the 1800 block of Fassnacht when they heard automatic gunfire nearby.

Shortly after, officers began pursuing a van believed to be responsible for firing the gun.

Two suspects eventually got out of the van and fled on foot.

The suspects were able to get away.

A weapon and drugs were found in the van.

In the other incident, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of College Street shortly after 2 a.m. on a report of a suicidal man armed with a knife.

The man said he wanted officers to kill him.

Officers used de-escalation techniques to try to calm the man.

But he began advancing on officers with the knife still in his hand.

Officers used non-lethal efforts to stop him and take him into custody.

He was transported to a hospital to receive help.

