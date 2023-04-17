South Bend man sentenced to 90 years for 2021 murder

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for his role in the murder of a 30-year-old South Bend woman back in October 2021.

Travis, Logan Jr., 22, was found guilty in March of murdering Sa’Sha Agnew on Oct. 15, 2021. Logan was arrested in April 2022 in connection with the murder, as well as a separate outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court after he was charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death back on Feb. 7, 2020.

In addition to murder, the jury found Logan guilty of felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and a firearm enhancement. To avoid double jeopardy, the felony murder count was dismissed.

Om Monday, Logan was sentenced to 60 years for murder, 25 years for conspiracy to commit robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and five years for the firearm enhancement. Those sentences will run consecutively for a total of 90 years.

Meanwhile, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says the case against Tobias Shaw, who was also charged in connection with Agnew’s death, is still pending. According to court records, the jury trial for Shaw is set to begin on May 15. He’s due in court for a pretrial conference on April 28.

Tobias Shaw (St. Joseph County Jail)

