South Bend Bike Garage awarded gold level status for bike friendly business

South Bend Bike Garage
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Bike Garage continues its mission of putting more people on bikes.

And now, they are receiving national recognition.

They were awarded the gold level status of a bike friendly business by the League of American Bicyclists, making them only one of six in the state of Indiana to have the gold level.

The South Bend Bike Garage has been around since 2019. People are able to purchase bikes, fix bikes or earn bikes through volunteering.

The south bend bike garage is open on Wednesdays from 5 to 8 p.m.

They are located on the corner of Angela Boulevard and Michigan Street.

To view local bike trails or upcoming bike events, visit biketofun.com.

