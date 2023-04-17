Sources: Mike Brey to join Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college...
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey reacts to a call during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia Tech at the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey might not be taking much time off from coaching after all.

According to South Bend Tribune/ND Insider Sports Columnist Tom Noie, multiple sources say Brey plans to join the Atlanta Hawks as assistant coach for Quin Snyder next season.

If true, Brey will make the jump to the NBA for the first time in his coaching career.

Brey stepped down from Notre Dame at the end of the season after 23 years at the helm. He has more wins than any other coach in program history (483). He also led the Irish to 13 NCAA Tournament berths — including three Sweet 16 trips and two Elite Eight appearances.

In March, Brey interviewed for the head coaching job at the University of South Florida. When he wasn’t offered the USF job, he told ESPN he would take some time off from coaching and pursue television.

Now, it sounds like we’ll likely see him on our TVs again, but not as an analyst.

According to Noie, Brey has bought a house in Atlanta. An official announcement has yet to be made.

