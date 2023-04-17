Sister, Sister: Sibling rivalry among teammates for Saint Joe softball

By Matt Loch
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sisters… you can’t live with them; you certainly can’t live without them; but can you be teammates with them?

“There’s never been anything between them,” said Earl Keith, head softball coach at Saint Joseph High School. “They’ll do a sister thing every now and then, where Berkley may throw something and Riley maybe didn’t like it or how she did it or whatever, and they’ll tell each other that.”

Riley Zache and Berkley Zache are the leading pitcher-catcher combination for the defending state champion Saint Joe softball team. But despite winning together — as most sibling relationships go — there are good times, and not-so-good times.

“Well, it’s always interesting, I will say, when she visits the mound,” Berkley said. “I always know I’m either going to get yelled at or something, but at least I know what to look forward to.”

And sometimes, those even happen on the biggest stage.

“The perfect instance was the state game,” Riley remembered.

“She came out and was like, ‘Dude, your pitches aren’t working, you’re not hitting your spots,’” Berkley said. “And I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. I’m working on it.’”

“And everybody’s heads were going back and forth as we were going at it,” Riley said. “And coach was just like, ‘Okay B, what do you need to do?’ And I was like, ‘Nothing. Nothing’s working.’ And Berkley’s like, ‘Says you.’

“I felt bad for the next batter because I think you definitely threw harder at me,” Riley added.

But whatever happens during a mound visit or during a bullpen session, sisterhood always comes first.

“Even if she comes out and she’s kind of mean or delivers her message in a negative way, I always laugh about it,” Berkley said. “So, I think it actually keeps me in a better position when I’m pitching.”

“I definitely trust her more, and I feel like she trusts me more,” Riley said. “Our relationship has definitely gotten a lot better. It’s like we know each other better, so I just feel like we’re better sisters because of it.”

The Indians are 5-0 so far this season. They take the field next on Tuesday evening against rival Marian. First pitch at Saint Joe’s Northfield Athletic Complex is set for 5 p.m.

