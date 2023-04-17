Second former Elkhart police officer pleads guilty to 2018 beating of inmate

Joshua Titus
Joshua Titus(Elkhart Police Department)
By Mark Peterson
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A second former Elkhart police officer has pleaded guilty to beating an inmate who was handcuffed to a chair.

The incident was caught by surveillance cameras in January of 2018. It showed Joshua Titus and Corey Newland punching the handcuffed suspect after the man spat in their direction at the Elkhart police station.

Titus has pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of civil rights. His sentencing is scheduled for July 18.

Newland was sentenced to 15 months in prison in December.

