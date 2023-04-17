Search continues for two missing IU students at Monroe Lake

(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they have resumed a search Monday morning for two men who went missing while swimming in Monroe Lake on Saturday.

Indiana DNR says 19-year-old Siddhant Shah and 20-year-old Aryan Vaidya were on a pontoon with friends Saturday afternoon when their group anchored to swim but the two men never resurfaced.

Conservation Officers used side scan sonar and scuba divers to search the area all day on Sunday before calling it off because of lack of visibility. Searchers noted high winds and rough water made the search difficult.

Monday morning, the department says crews are back on the water to continue the search and recovery efforts.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Bloomington Police Department, IU Police Department, Monroe County Dive Team, IU Dean of Students Office, Monroe Fire Protection District, and IU Health EMS assisted in the search.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators identified the man as Anthony Banks, 47, of South Bend.
Body pulled from St. Joseph River on Friday identified
Edwardsburg teen injured in rollover crash
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside
Just before 1 p.m. on April 15th, the Elkhart Police Department said dispatchers received a...
Body found in Elkhart River
Troopers looking for driver who hit Amish buggy in southern Michigan

Latest News

Life saving measures were taken by staff and medics, but they were unsuccessful.
Investigation requested into death of inmate at Berrien County Jail
Utility pole fire in Lake County shuts down South Shore Line, portion of Indiana Toll Road
Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Darlene Hulse
The South Bend Bike Garage has been around since 2019. People are able to purchase bikes, fix...
South Bend Bike Garage awarded gold level status for bike friendly business