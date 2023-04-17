Repaving project begins on US-31 in Berrien County

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A big project to repave more than 12 miles of northbound US-31 from US-12 near Niles to M-139 in Berrien Springs began on Monday.

The project, which costs nearly $33 million, includes a hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, culverts, drainage, guardrail, fencing, signing, and pavement markings.

While the work is underway, you should expect lane closures and traffic shifts on US-31 and intermittent ramp closures with posted detours.

The work is expected to be complete by Nov. 13.

