Repaving project begins on US-31 in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A big project to repave more than 12 miles of northbound US-31 from US-12 near Niles to M-139 in Berrien Springs began on Monday.

The project, which costs nearly $33 million, includes a hot-mix asphalt cold milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, culverts, drainage, guardrail, fencing, signing, and pavement markings.

While the work is underway, you should expect lane closures and traffic shifts on US-31 and intermittent ramp closures with posted detours.

The work is expected to be complete by Nov. 13.

