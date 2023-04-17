Portion of Byrkit Avenue in Mishawaka closed for improvements

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - S. Byrkit Avenue between E. 5th Street and E. 7th Street in Mishawaka is now closed to all traffic until at least late May.

Crews are performing utility and right of way improvements on this portion of the street. Residents and businesses within the closure area will still be able to access the street while the work is being done.

The suggested detour (pictured below) directs traffic to Capital Avenue using E. 12th Street and Lincolnway East.

The closure is expected to remain in place until May 29.

(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.