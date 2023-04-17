National Work Zone Awareness Week underway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, we are shining a light on something very important.

National Work Zone Awareness Week started on Monday, and while some people joke that the traffic cone is Indiana’s state flower, safety is no laughing matter.

INDOT and the state police want you to remember to always stay alert in a construction zone.

The crews you see are just like you. They have friends and families they want to get home to. So please do the right thing and help keep them safe.

“And if we just have that little perception change, that we look at, this is somebody’s workspace, it’s almost like we’re driving through their office, and treated as such,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner, with the Indiana State Police.

“I’ve worked with Superior Construction for two years in this area, as well as I-80/94 in the Hammond area,” said Anthony Fadke, project engineer with Superior. “It’s very important to everyone out here just doing what they can to make an honest living and make it home to their families. Please, everybody, follow the posted speed limits, watch out for new traffic configurations, and eliminate distractions - please put the cell phones down.”

Another important safety reminder:

Even though work is normally done during daylight hours, sometimes work is done at night. So just because the sun has set doesn’t mean you can let your guard down in a construction zone.

