National Work Zone Awareness Week underway

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This week, we are shining a light on something very important.

National Work Zone Awareness Week started on Monday, and while some people joke that the traffic cone is Indiana’s state flower, safety is no laughing matter.

INDOT and the state police want you to remember to always stay alert in a construction zone.

The crews you see are just like you. They have friends and families they want to get home to. So please do the right thing and help keep them safe.

“And if we just have that little perception change, that we look at, this is somebody’s workspace, it’s almost like we’re driving through their office, and treated as such,” said Sgt. Ted Bohner, with the Indiana State Police.

“I’ve worked with Superior Construction for two years in this area, as well as I-80/94 in the Hammond area,” said Anthony Fadke, project engineer with Superior. “It’s very important to everyone out here just doing what they can to make an honest living and make it home to their families. Please, everybody, follow the posted speed limits, watch out for new traffic configurations, and eliminate distractions - please put the cell phones down.”

Another important safety reminder:

Even though work is normally done during daylight hours, sometimes work is done at night. So just because the sun has set doesn’t mean you can let your guard down in a construction zone.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators identified the man as Anthony Banks, 47, of South Bend.
Body pulled from St. Joseph River on Friday identified
Edwardsburg teen injured in rollover crash
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside
Just before 1 p.m. on April 15th, the Elkhart Police Department said dispatchers received a...
Body found in Elkhart River
South Bend police have busy Saturday night, Sunday morning

Latest News

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Award-winning SBCSC TV/Radio program
Volunteers at Busy Hands of Michiana committed to helping community
Michiana Crime Stoppers hosting spring shredding event at SJC Fairgrounds
Wednesday’s Child: Adventures with Allie