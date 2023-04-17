Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Darlene Hulse

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - Imagine answering a knock on your door, only to be attacked, dragged from your home, and killed, with your kids witnessing part of it before running to get help.

That’s exactly what happened to Darlene Hulse almost 40 years ago in Argos. She was just 28 years old.

Christine Karsten went through this case with Ashley Flowers — a Michiana native who is now the voice behind very popular true crime podcasts.

Flowers explains why she believes there is evidence right now that needs to be tested, and how you can help make that happen.

You can learn more by watching the video attached above.

To hear Flowers’ podcast on Darlene, click here.

