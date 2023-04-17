Man arrested after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Three Rivers Middle School

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested after threatening to shoot up Three Rivers Middle School last Friday.

According to the Michigan State Police, a 51-year-old man from Three Rivers was arrested after calling the school and threatening to “shoot it up.” After a police investigation, including a search of the suspect’s home, no weapons were found. The suspect was arrested for making terrorist threats and booked into the St. Joseph County Jail.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending arraignment.

An investigation is still underway.

