Investigation requested into death of inmate at Berrien County Jail

A woman was found dead inside a cell at the Berrien County Jail.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Jail has requested a death investigation after a 32-year-old female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell around 12:30a.m. on April 17.

Life saving measures were taken by staff and medics, but they were unsuccessful. There were no obvious signs of trauma.

The inmate had previous medical conditions and was being held on drug charges.

The Michigan State Police Fifth District Special Investigation Section were requested to investigate along with the WMed Medical Examiner’s Office, which will conduct the autopsy.

