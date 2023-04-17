Illinois man killed in Wakarusa crash
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WAKARUSA, Ind. (WNDU) - An Illinois man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning.
At approximately 10:45 a.m., police were called to the crash in the 66000 block of State Road 19.
There, they found a car that had somehow left the road and ran into a large utility pole and sustained severe damage on the driver’s side.
The driver died at the scene and was later identified as Lejeri Ellis-Brackett, 29, of Sauk Village, Ill.- which is just north of Chicago.
Police say speeding and heavy rain could have played a part in the crash, which remains under investigation.
