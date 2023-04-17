Fire heavily damages Elkhart apartment building

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire heavily damaged an apartment building Saturday in Elkhart.

Calls came in around 1:45 in the afternoon of a fire at the Highlands apartment complex in the 2500 block of Links Drive.

Fire crews say the blaze had spread from the upper levels of the three-story wooden structure.

Twelve apartments in the building were affected by either fire or water damage.

While no deaths were reported, three firefighters were treated for injuries they suffered while trying to remove a cat from one of the burning apartments.

One resident was treated for smoke exposure.

Cleveland and Osolo township fire departments were also called to assist with the fire.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.