Developers eye housing, event space for The Orchards Mall property

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Some plans could breathe new life into an old property in Benton Township.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Berrien County commissioners met with mall associates last Thursday to discuss the property. The initial plans call for the mall to consolidate some of its commercial space and construct residential developments as well as an event space.

The company that owns the mall property, Durga Property Holdings, and the company that manages it, Bedi & Associates, would put their own money toward the project and also seek state funds.

The development plans will be sent to the Benton Township building inspector, who will determine if the proposed changes comply with zoning requirements.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.