Debate around safety procedures arises after multiple fights at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police responded to a call for yet another fight in Howard Park on Saturday night.

The department has now answered six calls for fights or disturbances at the park in the month of April alone, sparking some debate as to how much security is enough.

Those who serve food at the Howard Park Public House have been pretty busy lately. “We had a great evening. We had record sales Friday and Saturday night,” said Mark Tarner.

Problem is, the same goes for those who serve and protect.

Last week, Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski released video of one of six fights or disturbances at the park that required officer intervention in the month of April alone.

The most recent call came at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday night. It resulted in the park closing a little earlier than its 10 p.m. scheduled shutdown.

Last week, Chief Ruszkowski pledged to put foot patrols in the park on a periodic basis, but Tarner would like to see stronger steps. “So, we see it as it is. It’s a small scuffle, right? At least it’s been so far, but we think these things, we can’t allow it to happen here, you know. If you throw trash in the neighborhood and you don’t pick it up, it becomes a dump really quickly.”

Tarner says adding officers permanently during peak hours in downtown South Bend has been successful in addressing problems that are similar to those now popping up in Howard Park.

“You need someone that graduated from Adam’s High School, knows some of the kids. You need them walking with the dog and having them pet the dog. Presence is presence.”

The mayor’s office issued a written statement commending the police and park staff “for their quick response in de-escalating Saturday’s disruption at Howard Park.”

The president of the Howard Park Neighborhood Association also praised the quick response of first responders and added everyone must strive to be good stewards of public lands.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.