2nd Chance Pets: Aoife and Picolo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon on Monday to introduce us to two kittens named Aoife and Picolo!

Aoife and Picolo are about 3 months old, and they’re ready to find a new home. To learn more about these playful kittens, watch the video above!

If you would like to adopt Aoife and Picolo, or any other pet, you can call Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122 or stop by the shelter at 4626 S. Burnett Drive in South Bend.

For more information, head to petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.