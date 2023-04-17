2 hospitalized after SUV crashes head-on into septic truck in Elkhart County

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Monday morning after police say an SUV crashed head-on into a septic truck in Elkhart County.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. on County Road 20 east of County Road 1. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2007 GMC Acadia SUV was traveling west on County Road 20 when it crossed the center line and struck a septic truck that was headed east.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old Elkhart woman, was unconscious at the scene and was taken to the hospital. The septic truck driver, a 67-year-old Elkhart man, was also taken to the hospital for a possible broken hip. There is no word on either of their conditions at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

