13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine he was trying to steal from, park official says

Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.
Carowinds medical personnel helped a boy get out of the claw machine after about 15 minutes.(empire331/Getty Images via Canva)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old boy got stuck in a claw machine at Carowinds amusement park in Charlotte on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

A park spokesperson said the boy was attempting to steal from the Cosmic XL Bonus Game when he got trapped.

Carowinds medical personnel helped him out of the machine after about 15 minutes.

He was given first aid and released to his guardian.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators identified the man as Anthony Banks, 47, of South Bend.
Body pulled from St. Joseph River on Friday identified
Edwardsburg teen injured in rollover crash
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside
Just before 1 p.m. on April 15th, the Elkhart Police Department said dispatchers received a...
Body found in Elkhart River
Troopers looking for driver who hit Amish buggy in southern Michigan

Latest News

McDonald's is working to ensure the buns are softer and toasted to a golden brown while having...
McDonald’s is working to upgrade and improve its burgers
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Chauvin murder conviction upheld in George Floyd killing
Evans Chebet of Kenya breaks the tape to win the 127th Boston Marathon, Monday, April 17, 2023,...
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
Life saving measures were taken by staff and medics, but they were unsuccessful.
Investigation requested into death of inmate at Berrien County Jail
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday,...
Fox News-Dominion case delayed by judge without reason