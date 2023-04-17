1 dead after two-car crash in Colon Township

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has died after a two-car crash in Colon Township on Saturday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Colon Road, just east of Bennett Road, around 5:30 a.m.

The victim in the crash, identified as Willie Kosachuk, 67, of Coldwater, was traveling west on Colon Road when he crossed the center line and struck a car driving east. The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle, identified as Thaison Washington, of Colon, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. Kosachuk was pronounced dead on scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

