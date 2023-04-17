1 dead after two-car crash in Colon Township

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has died after a two-car crash in Colon Township on Saturday.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, police responded to a two-vehicle accident on Colon Road, just east of Bennett Road, around 5:30 a.m.

The victim in the crash, identified as Willie Kosachuk, 67, of Coldwater, was traveling west on Colon Road when he crossed the center line and struck a car driving east. The 19-year-old driver of the other vehicle, identified as Thaison Washington, of Colon, suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. Kosachuk was pronounced dead on scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators identified the man as Anthony Banks, 47, of South Bend.
Body pulled from St. Joseph River on Friday identified
Edwardsburg teen injured in rollover crash
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside
Just before 1 p.m. on April 15th, the Elkhart Police Department said dispatchers received a...
Body found in Elkhart River
Troopers looking for driver who hit Amish buggy in southern Michigan

Latest News

Travis Logan, Jr.
South Bend man sentenced to 90 years for 2021 murder
Joshua Titus
Second former Elkhart police officer pleads guilty to 2018 beating of inmate
2nd Chance Pets: Aoife and Picolo
Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon on Monday to...
2nd Chance Pets: Aoife and Picolo