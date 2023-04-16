Walnut Grove residents turn out to beautify neighborhood

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Members of the Michiana community took advantage of the nice weather to beautify their neighborhood.

About 20 residents of South Bend’s Walnut Grove Mutual Housing Association turned out this morning to pick up trash along McKinley between Manchester Drive and Ironwood.

The 55 and over mutual housing association is across the street from Morris Park Country Club.

The volunteer event was done in conjunction with the city.

