Volunteers at Busy Hands of Michiana committed to helping community

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Busy Hands of Michiana is using donated and recycled materials to create a variety of therapeutic and comfort items for members of the community.

Hands are busy in the basement of River Park United Methodist Church in South Bend. With over 60 active volunteers, the organization is all about helping others.

“We serve nine counties of Michiana,” says Chris Deitchley, director of Busy Hands of Michiana. “Everything we make was given away free to agencies who serve people in need.”

Deitchley shares why she joined the local organization and all the good that it has done for her.

“I found out about Busy Hands and came in, and they put me to work,” she says. “I’ve made friends, I’ve (been) able to do the things that I enjoy, and then help the community at the same time. It’s a win-win.”

The volunteers produce a variety of items for the community. All the items are free of charge for individuals in need.

“It makes you feel great that you are being productive and helping people,” says Peggy Bauer of Busy Hands of Michiana. “That’s what’s important in the world today.”

The volunteers play a crucial part in the success of the organization. Deitchley believes that anyone with free time could be a great asset to the team.

“If you are sitting around doing nothing, find something to do,” she says. “It just brightens your life. I think it’ll probably lengthen your life.”

Deitchley says the mission is a community effort. Most of the items are created through the donations they receive.

“We accept donations of fabric and yarn, and probably 90% of what we make is from donated fabric and yarn,” she says. “So, rather than sending it to a landfill, bring it to us and we will put it to good use.”

For Deitchley, this kind of work is much more than just a volunteer opportunity.

“It gives me a reason to get up in the morning and meet with my friends, and talk things over and problem solve,” she says.

Bauer agrees.

“We have become friends,” she says. “Not just people that work together, but we are friends.”

Deitchley hopes that the mission only continues to expand and grow in the community.

“Our hands are busy, and we’re making a variety of things, always looking to keep the shelves filled,” she says.

“And the churches are always telling you to be looking for Jesus in people,” Bauer says. “I see Jesus in every person here and what they do.”

