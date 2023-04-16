Sunday Morning Spotlight: Award-winning SBCSC TV/Radio program

By Jack Springgate
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fresh off their award winning run, Matthew Pandori and Lydia Thurston from the SBS TV / WETL 91.7 Radio class at the South Bend Community School Corporation joined us on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about how they’re ready to become the next generation of talent in TV, radio, and film.

You can learn more by watching the video above!

