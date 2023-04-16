Notre Dame football holds closed scrimmage one week prior to Blue-Gold Game

Lead coordinators talk about growth from start of spring football to today
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Believe it or not, this year’s Blue-Gold Game is now just six days out.

Next Saturday, the Fighting Irish will duke it out amongst themselves in front of fans, and this Saturday was their dress rehearsal of sorts, as the team held a scrimmage.

The scrimmage was closed to the media, but 16 Sports was able to talk to head coach Marcus Freeman, as well as his lead coordinators afterwards.

Freeman came in cracking jokes, clearly in a good mood after what he believed to be a strong showing from his guys. Once he got into his remarks, he gave us a bit of an indication of what his staff was looking for and how the day went for his players.

“You try to create this environment where it’s almost like game week,” he said.” Listen, we can’t get 80,000 fans in here, but you try to build this thing up. . . because it’s natural when you get here in the season. When this place is filled, there’s going to be pressure. You’re going to feel it, and how do we get them to focus on doing the job?

“It was a good scrimmage,” he added. “Now we have four practices left, including the spring game, as we close out this spring.”

Freeman also said off the top that the offense won Saturday’s hard-fought scrimmage. But Freeman and both of his lead coordinators made sure to emphasize that improvement is the main goal, and they feel like their team has gotten better in this short spring window.

“We’re trying to improve in every area,” said defensive coordinator Al Golden. “We really spent a lot of time in the offseason just making sure that the defenses that we install this spring are going to have use the entire year and getting rid of everything else. That’s been our focus.”

“I think it’s been good for us,” added offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. “It was awesome to be able to start day one — I think I said this before spring — to be able to line up, know that we can snap the football, and operate with all the things pre-snap before even worrying about trying to execute. There’s a lot that goes into just being able to have the ability to get the ball snapped. So that was a great start.

“The evolution has been, ‘What are we going to cut? What are we going to re-name? How are we going to play with different tempos and things that allow us to operate maybe differently, and then add what our wrinkles are,” he continued. “So, a bit proud to add some things we think are going to improve us and make Notre Dame better, and then still stand on who we are — which is a tough, physical football team up front. Hopefully we’ve done those things.”

The 2023 edition of the Blue-Gold Game will take place on April 22 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Irish softball splits Saturday doubleheader, takes series against Virginia Tech

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Notre Dame is now 27-12-1 on the season and 9-8-1 in ACC play.

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Coach Rudolph leads the charge for Irish offensive line

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
The Irish are going through a transition this year after legendary offensive line coach Harry Hiestand decided to call it quits after this past season.

Notre Dame

ND’s Tuihalamaka improving at vyper position in sophomore season

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
The Irish lost their all-time leader in quarterback sacks this offseason, as Isaiah Foskey prepares to enter this year’s NFL Draft. Foskey filled the team’s coveted vyper position last season.

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Coach Washington confident in Irish defensive line

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Despite losing Isaiah Foskey and the Ademilola brothers, defensive line coach Al Washington is confident in the group he still has.

Latest News

Notre Dame

ND softball coach Gumpf becomes Notre Dame’s all-time winningest coach

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Tuesday night’s win was the 849th win for head softball coach Deanna Gumpf, which officially puts her ahead of the legendary Muffet McGraw for the most all-time wins in any sport in Notre Dame history.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame women’s basketball to open 2023-24 season in Paris

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the first ever college basketball game — men’s or women’s — to be played in the City of Lights.

Notre Dame

Hitting the Ground Running: Irish return major production at running back

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Under position coach Deland McCullough, Irish running backs combined for nearly 2,500 yards on the ground last season.

Notre Dame

Line Out the Door: Irish defensive line losing key contributors

Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
A major strength of Notre Dame’s team last year was its defensive line, and a lot of the key contributors from that unit are moving on to the next level.

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Experienced safeties ready to take next step for ND

Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The safeties room features eight players, and five of them are seniors or graduate students that have a ton of playing time.

Notre Dame

Buchner’s experience helping him in spring ball

Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is taking advantage of his experience during spring practices.