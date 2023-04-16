Irish softball splits Saturday doubleheader, takes series against Virginia Tech

By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team split its doubleheader on Saturday against Virginia Tech at Melissa Cook Stadium, falling in the first game before clinching the three-game series with a win in the nightcap.

The Irish were initially scheduled to play the Hokies once on Saturday and once Sunday, but the team moved up the series finale to Saturday instead.

After Notre picked up a 6-1 win in game of the three-game series on Friday night, the Hokies jumped all over the Irish in the first inning of game two, driving in four runs in the first inning — all by the way of the long ball.

However, after scoring one run in the bottom of the first, the Irish snatched the lead back in the bottom of the second by scoring five more runs.

The Irish kept their lead until the top of the sixth, as the Hokies pushed across three runs and held on for an 8-7 victory to tie the three-game series at one game apiece.

In game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Irish took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Hokies responded in the top of the second with two runs of their own to take the advantage.

Notre Dame scored one run in the bottom of the second and another run in the bottom of the third to take the lead back. From there, they never looked back.

After putting up two runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Irish pushed across six runs in the bottom of the fifth to force an eight-run mercy rule and win the series finale 11-3.

Notre Dame is now 27-12-1 on the season and 9-8-1 in ACC play. The team will hit the road next weekend for a three-game series at Boston College.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Notre Dame football holds closed scrimmage one week prior to Blue-Gold Game

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Head Coach Marcus Freeman gave us a bit of an indication of what his staff was looking for and how the day went for his players.

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Coach Rudolph leads the charge for Irish offensive line

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
The Irish are going through a transition this year after legendary offensive line coach Harry Hiestand decided to call it quits after this past season.

Notre Dame

ND’s Tuihalamaka improving at vyper position in sophomore season

Updated: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
The Irish lost their all-time leader in quarterback sacks this offseason, as Isaiah Foskey prepares to enter this year’s NFL Draft. Foskey filled the team’s coveted vyper position last season.

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Coach Washington confident in Irish defensive line

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and Drew Sanders
Despite losing Isaiah Foskey and the Ademilola brothers, defensive line coach Al Washington is confident in the group he still has.

Latest News

Notre Dame

ND softball coach Gumpf becomes Notre Dame’s all-time winningest coach

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch and 16 News Now
Tuesday night’s win was the 849th win for head softball coach Deanna Gumpf, which officially puts her ahead of the legendary Muffet McGraw for the most all-time wins in any sport in Notre Dame history.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame women’s basketball to open 2023-24 season in Paris

Updated: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It will be the first ever college basketball game — men’s or women’s — to be played in the City of Lights.

Notre Dame

Hitting the Ground Running: Irish return major production at running back

Updated: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
Under position coach Deland McCullough, Irish running backs combined for nearly 2,500 yards on the ground last season.

Notre Dame

Line Out the Door: Irish defensive line losing key contributors

Updated: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
A major strength of Notre Dame’s team last year was its defensive line, and a lot of the key contributors from that unit are moving on to the next level.

Notre Dame

Spring Football: Experienced safeties ready to take next step for ND

Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
The safeties room features eight players, and five of them are seniors or graduate students that have a ton of playing time.

Notre Dame

Buchner’s experience helping him in spring ball

Updated: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
By Matt Loch
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is taking advantage of his experience during spring practices.