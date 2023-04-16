Irish softball splits Saturday doubleheader, takes series against Virginia Tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame softball team split its doubleheader on Saturday against Virginia Tech at Melissa Cook Stadium, falling in the first game before clinching the three-game series with a win in the nightcap.

The Irish were initially scheduled to play the Hokies once on Saturday and once Sunday, but the team moved up the series finale to Saturday instead.

After Notre picked up a 6-1 win in game of the three-game series on Friday night, the Hokies jumped all over the Irish in the first inning of game two, driving in four runs in the first inning — all by the way of the long ball.

However, after scoring one run in the bottom of the first, the Irish snatched the lead back in the bottom of the second by scoring five more runs.

The Irish kept their lead until the top of the sixth, as the Hokies pushed across three runs and held on for an 8-7 victory to tie the three-game series at one game apiece.

In game two of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Irish took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Hokies responded in the top of the second with two runs of their own to take the advantage.

Notre Dame scored one run in the bottom of the second and another run in the bottom of the third to take the lead back. From there, they never looked back.

After putting up two runs in the bottom of the fourth, the Irish pushed across six runs in the bottom of the fifth to force an eight-run mercy rule and win the series finale 11-3.

Notre Dame is now 27-12-1 on the season and 9-8-1 in ACC play. The team will hit the road next weekend for a three-game series at Boston College.

