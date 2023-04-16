Girls spend day learning about science at St. Patrick’s County Park

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Some ambitious girls turned out at St. Patrick’s County Park for a day of learning on Saturday.

Girls in fifth grade through eighth grade were invited to come out to the park to take part in hands-on, feet-stomping experiments and presentations led by local women in science.

“This is showing girls what they can do as a future,” said Hannah Branchick, naturalist for St. Joseph County Parks. “So, trying to bring girls in to tell them they can be scientists, they can be animal rehabilitationists, they can be people that go out and monitor the environmental health. Showing them that there are ways into the scientific field that are attainable and that are great.”

The event, called Girls Ambitious about Learning Science, was made possible by a grant from the Dr. Elmer Graber Youth Fund for Exploring Nature.

