First Alert Forecast: Sunday T-showers to Monday snow showers

SUNDAY: Expect to feel several different seasons across Michiana. From spring in the morning to a late winter feel by the evening. Scattered T-showers in the morning hours. Dry for most of the afternoon. Wind increases in the afternoon. Morning high of 60F with temps falling to near 45F by mid-afternoon. Wind SW at 20 to 30 mph with higher wind gusts likely.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Windy with scattered rain showers in the evening. Rain showers transition to rain/snow showers overnight. Low 34F. with wind chills in the lower 20s. Wind SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

MONDAY: Off and on rain/snow showers throughout the day. Since the ground and pavement are well thawed out, any snow that falls will not accumulate or create slick road hazards. But there’s something about seeing snow coming down following a week in the 80s that’s just a bit... well... nauseating, right? Be cautious of changing & reduced visibility while driving. High 38F with wind chills in the 20s all day. Wind WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

TUESDAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 48F. Low 32F. Pockets of frost to a light freeze is likely Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Make sure to bring potted plants and vegetation inside and cover plants already in the ground with a sheet. Wind NW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures warm back into the 60s and 70s midweek before more ups and downs in the forecast arrive for next weekend. Shower and thunderstorm chances will be around Wednesday evening into Friday. Next Saturday’s Blue and Gold Game is looking dry, and chilly with highs only reaching into the mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.