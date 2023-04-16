Elkhart historian, businessman Paul Thomas dies

Paul Thomas, 99, passed away on Saturday, according to his obituary.
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart’s unofficial historian and prolific civic servant Paul Thomas has passed away. He was 99 and died Saturday at home, according to his obituary.

An NBC news profile on Thomas from 2009 noted his lifelong contributions to Elkhart, ranging from two terms on the city council, to serving on various commissions and civic groups, to notably working as a businessman.

Thomas opened Paul Thomas Shoes in 1955 and owned the Main Street store for decades before retiring to unofficial work as a city historian.

Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson issued a statement on Thomas: “We are saddened to learn of Paul’s passing. Paul was a unique treasure, lovingly called ‘Elkhart’s historian’ and he knew more about this city and its past than anyone. We will carry the knowledge he shared and be sure to pass it on to future generations just as Paul did for us. He will be truly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones as they grieve.”

Funeral arrangements for Thomas are still pending.

