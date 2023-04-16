Edwardsburg teen injured in rollover crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Edwardsburg teen suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Saturday morning.

Police say the 18-year-old was driving an SUV on Yankee Street, near Wolfe Street in Howard Township shortly after 8:30.

When he left the road, struck a tree and then overturned.

An ambulance took the teen to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.

He suffered minor injuries.

The teen was wearing a seatbelt but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.