Edwardsburg teen injured in rollover crash
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An Edwardsburg teen suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Saturday morning.
Police say the 18-year-old was driving an SUV on Yankee Street, near Wolfe Street in Howard Township shortly after 8:30.
When he left the road, struck a tree and then overturned.
An ambulance took the teen to Memorial Hospital in South Bend.
He suffered minor injuries.
The teen was wearing a seatbelt but alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.