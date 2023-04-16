Ambitious girls at St. Patrick’s Park to learn science
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 2:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some ambitious girls turned out at St. Patrick’s Park for a day of learning.
Fifth- and eighth-grade girls ambitious about learning science - or G.A.L.S. -- were invited to come out to St. Pat’s Park to take part in hands-on -- and foot stomping -- activities led by local women in science.
The event was made possible by a grant from the Dr. Elmer Graber Youth Fund for Exploring Nature.
