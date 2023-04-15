Troopers looking for driver who hit Amish buggy in southern Michigan

BRANCH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit an Amish horse and buggy on Friday night in Branch County.

Troppers were called around 8 p.m. to South Ray Quincy Road near Lester Road in Algansee Township for a hit-and-run crash involving a horse and buggy. Police say a vehicle traveling south on South Ray Quincy Road hit the buggy before driving off.

Two people were inside the buggy at the time of the crash. Police say one of them suffered minor injuries.

According to MSP, the vehicle is believed to be an early 2000s Ford Windstar that is dark blue or gray in color with fresh front-end damage and a missing passenger-side headlight.

If you have any information on this crash, you’re asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.