Salvation Army to host mobile food pantry at Topeka Fire Department

LAGRANGE CO., Ind. (WNDU) - The Salvation Army will be hosting a mobile food pantry at the Topeka Fire Department at the end of the month!

On Thursday, April 27, those in need can attend a mobile food pantry at the fire department from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The pantry will offer boxes of non-perishable food and frozen items.

Those interested just need to present their photo ID and a current piece of mail or lease with a LaGrange County address. Any additional household members must show a photo ID, birth certificate, or social security card.

The Topeka Fire Department is located at 180 Crossfire Dr.

