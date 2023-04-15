Report: US intelligence was aware of additional spy balloons

The Washington Post reports that US intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional...
The Washington Post reports that US intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional Chinese balloons.(CNN LICENSED FOOTAGE via CNN Newsource)
Apr. 15, 2023
(CNN) - The Washington Post is reporting that U.S. intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional Chinese spy balloons.

The Post is citing documents leaked by Jack Teixeira on Discord for their report.

According to the Post, another balloon flew over a U.S. carrier strike group and a third had crashed in the South China Sea.

However, the Post says the leaked documents did not mention specific launch dates.

The Post is also reporting that a document from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contains a government assessment about two balloons from previous years.

However, the Post says it is not clear if those two balloons were the same ones that flew over the strike group and crashed.

The Post is also reporting that the documents show that questions still remain about the true capabilities of the one balloon that flew over the U.S. earlier this year.

It was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Two sources have told CNN that congressional leaders have received a steady stream of intelligence reporting about the spy balloons and were briefed on the leaked documents reported by the Post.

Sources have previously told CNN the leaked documents and images were authentic.

However, the sources also say that it only represents a small fraction of the intelligence reporting about the balloon that has been briefed to lawmakers.

