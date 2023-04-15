PHS club, Short Hair Because We Care, expects biggest year of donations yet

By Samantha Albert
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn High School club, Short Hair Because We Care hosted its fourth annual hair cutting and donation event on Saturday.

“This year we’re actually planning on having maybe even double last year,” said Club President, Ella Smoker.

All of the hair donated goes to the non-profit organization, Children with Hair Loss, that gives wigs and hair replacements to children and young adults facing hair loss, free of charge.

“We realize the importance of being able to feel comfortable with yourself, and to feel confident,” Smoker said.

Ella Smoker and her friends started the club four years ago after they decided to cut and donate their own hair.

Now, classmates, friends, family, and community members have gotten involved, and helped out by getting a haircut.

“My head definitely feels lighter now, I can kind of move around,” said student donor, Caleb Brown.

The minimum hair donation was 8 inches, but many donors, like Brown who cut off 12 inches of hair, donated even more than that.

“It’s really fun to see how much they cut off and to see them from the beginning to the end. And then, we also have a poster where everyone writes down how many inches they cut. Last year I think we had over 100 inches, so it’s really cool at the end to just be able to add up all of the inches and see like wow we donated a lot of hair,” Smoker said.

