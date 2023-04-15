Mishawaka baseball remains undefeated with 13-7 win over Saint Joe

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Cavemen defeated the Saint Joseph Indians 13-7 in nonconference action on Friday night.

It was a good measuring stick game to see where each team stands early on, as both teams entered the game undefeated.

The Cavemen scored early and often, going up by 13 runs before Saint Joe added five of its own in the bottom of the fifth to avoid the 10-run rule.

The Indians added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh, but ultimately their comeback effort came up short.

AJ Budd led Mishawaka with five RBIs on three hits.

The Cavemen improve to 5-0, while Saint Joe drops to 4-1-1.

