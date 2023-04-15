Michiana Crime Stoppers hold annual Spring Shred Event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers have held 25 shred events over the last 15 years, with one in the Spring and one taking place in the Fall.

However, organizers shared that the Spring event has always been the largest.

On Saturday, for at least a $20 donation, the community was able to drive through the St. Joseph County 4H Fairgrounds and have thei important documents shredded for them, without even having to get out of their car.

They just had to get in line, give their donation, pop their trunk, and let the volunteers do all the work.

The event supports the Michiana Crime Stoppers program, who say they had a record-breaking month in March.

“We had about 54 cases that were solved., 34 arrests, I believe it was, and we authorized over 10,000 dollars in rewards, in one month alone, so as a non-profit, it is so important for us to have events like today because that’s how we raise the money to pay out these rewards,” said Michaina Crime Stopper’s Kayla Miller.

The Michiana Crime Stoppers Fall shred event has been scheduled for September 30th, at Concord Mall, in Elkhart.

