Indiana AG files lawsuit against LaGrange Co. car dealer for ‘rolling back odometers’

LAGRANGE CO., Ind. (WNDU) - Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit on Friday against a LaGrange County car dealer after he allegedly “rolled back odometers.”

The lawsuit accuses the owner of Flexible Auto Sales, John Allen, of rolling back odometers on at least 42 consumers, adding up to a combined total of “more than three million miles on the known vehicles.”

The lawsuit goes on to say that tampering with odometers violates multiple consumer acts. The attorney general is seeking injunctive relief, consumer restitution, and civil penalties.

Read the full lawsuit below:

