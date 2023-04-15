Body found in Elkhart River

Just before 1 p.m. on April 15th, the Elkhart Police Department said dispatchers received a...
Just before 1 p.m. on April 15th, the Elkhart Police Department said dispatchers received a call about a body being found in the Elkhart River.(WBKO)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after the body of a deceased male was pulled from the Elkhart River on Saturday.

Just before 1 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department said dispatchers received a call about a body being found in the river, near the 200 block of Jackson Street and the Elkhart Aquatics Center.

First responders pulled the deceased male from the river and called the coroner.

At this time, the male’s identity is not being released until all family members are notified. The cause and manner of death are also undetermined.

Police say it doesn’t appear there is immediate danger to the public.

Per protocol, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating report of possible body in St. Joseph River
Mike Keel celebrating his 29-year anniversary with the Department of Correction.
Indiana State Prison employee assaulted by inmate not expected to survive injuries
Richard Allen's attorneys shared photos of him before (left) and after (right) his arrest.
Judge allowing Delphi murders suspect to be moved to new prison
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Fairfield, Middlebury schools cancel in-person learning Friday due to bomb threats

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Weather whiplash returns to Michiana
Michiana Shred Event
Michiana Crime Stoppers hold annual Spring Shred Event
PHS Short Hair Club
PHS club, Short Hair Because We Care, expects biggest year of donations yet
The Indians talked about making the transition to a new season
Saint Joe softball makes easy transition to title defense season