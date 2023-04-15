Body found in Elkhart River

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after the body of a deceased male was pulled from the Elkhart River on Saturday.

Just before 1 p.m., the Elkhart Police Department said dispatchers received a call about a body being found in the river, near the 200 block of Jackson Street and the Elkhart Aquatics Center.

First responders pulled the deceased male from the river and called the coroner.

At this time, the male’s identity is not being released until all family members are notified. The cause and manner of death are also undetermined.

Police say it doesn’t appear there is immediate danger to the public.

Per protocol, the Elkhart County Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.