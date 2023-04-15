1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for possible body in St. Joseph River
Police investigating report of possible body in St. Joseph River
Mike Keel celebrating his 29-year anniversary with the Department of Correction.
Indiana State Prison employee assaulted by inmate not expected to survive injuries
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Richard Allen's attorneys shared photos of him before (left) and after (right) his arrest.
Judge allowing Delphi murders suspect to be moved to new prison
Fairfield, Middlebury schools cancel in-person learning Friday due to bomb threats

Latest News

A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Rock Steady Boxing of Michiana fighting back against Parkinson's
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Rock Steady Boxing of Michiana fighting back against Parkinson's
WNDU Vault: Protecting farmers from pesticides
WNDU Vault: Protecting farmers from pesticides